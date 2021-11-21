This evening in Waco: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Low 44F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Folks in the Waco area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a moderate 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wacotrib.com for more weather updates.
Nov. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Waco
