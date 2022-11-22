Nov. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Waco

Tonight's weather conditions in Waco: Mostly cloudy in the evening then periods of showers after midnight. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Folks in the Waco area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a comfortable 60 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 55 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Wednesday's outlook shows a 40% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wacotrib.com for more weather updates.