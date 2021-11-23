This evening in Waco: Considerable cloudiness. Low near 55F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Wednesday, it will be a warm day in Waco. It looks like it will be a moderate 76 degrees. A 53-degree low is forecasted. There is only a 24% chance of rain Wednesday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wacotrib.com.
Nov. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Waco
