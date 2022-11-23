Nov. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Waco

For the drive home in Waco: Cloudy with periods of rain. Thunder possible. Low around 55F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Thursday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Waco area. It looks like it will be a moderate 63 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 49 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 92% chance of rain. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wacotrib.com for more weather updates.