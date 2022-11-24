Nov. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Waco

Tonight's weather conditions in Waco: Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Low 54F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Looking ahead, Waco temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a cool 57 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 52 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 81% chance of precipitation. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wacotrib.com for local news and weather.