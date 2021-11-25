Waco's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. Low 36F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Waco folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a crisp 57 degrees. 42 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wacotrib.com for more weather updates.
Nov. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Waco
