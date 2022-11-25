Nov. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Waco

Tonight's weather conditions in Waco: Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 51F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Waco folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 55 degrees. 43 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Saturday. Forecasting models show a 82% chance of precipitation. Waco could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wacotrib.com.