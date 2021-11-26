Waco's evening forecast: Considerable cloudiness. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Waco temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 53 degrees. A 46-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 97% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wacotrib.com.
Nov. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Waco
