Nov. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Waco

For the drive home in Waco: Light rain early. Decreasing clouds late. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Folks in the Waco area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a pleasant 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wacotrib.com for more weather updates.

