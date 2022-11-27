Nov. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Waco

Waco's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 68 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wacotrib.com.