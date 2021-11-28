Nov. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Waco

This evening's outlook for Waco: Clear. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Waco area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wacotrib.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.