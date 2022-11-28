Tonight's weather conditions in Waco: Partly cloudy with late night showers or thunderstorms. Low 56F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Waco area. It should reach a moderate 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Models are showing a 22% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Breezy conditions are expected this Tuesday, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wacotrib.com.
Nov. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Waco
