Nov. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Waco

Tonight's weather conditions in Waco: Mostly clear. Low 44F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Waco folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 74 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 49 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the south.