This evening's outlook for Waco: Rain showers early with overcast skies late. Low near 45F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Waco area. It looks to reach a cool 59 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 40 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wacotrib.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Waco
