Nov. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Waco

This evening's outlook for Waco: Rain showers early with overcast skies late. Low near 45F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Waco area. It looks to reach a cool 59 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 40 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wacotrib.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.