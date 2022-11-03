This evening in Waco: Partly cloudy in the evening followed by scattered thunderstorms after midnight. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Friday, Waco folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 46 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Friday. Forecasting models show a 89% chance of precipitation. Friday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions are expected this Friday, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wacotrib.com for more weather updates.
Nov. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Waco
