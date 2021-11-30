This evening's outlook for Waco: A few clouds. Low 52F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Waco. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wacotrib.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Waco
