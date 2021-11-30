Nov. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Waco

This evening's outlook for Waco: A few clouds. Low 52F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Waco. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wacotrib.com for local news and weather.