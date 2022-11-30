This evening in Waco: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 34F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Waco area. It should reach a chilly 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wacotrib.com for more weather updates.
Nov. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Waco
