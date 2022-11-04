Nov. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Waco

Tonight's weather conditions in Waco: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 46F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Waco will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It should reach a pleasant 74 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 50 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wacotrib.com for more weather updates.