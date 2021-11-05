 Skip to main content
Nov. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Waco

Waco's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Waco area. It looks like it will be a moderate 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wacotrib.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

