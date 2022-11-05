Nov. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Waco

Waco's evening forecast: Clear. Low 49F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, Waco folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. There is a medium-high UV index expected Sunday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wacotrib.com.