For the drive home in Waco: A mostly clear sky. Low 48F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Waco community. It looks to reach a comfortable 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wacotrib.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Waco
