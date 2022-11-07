Tonight's weather conditions in Waco: Partly cloudy. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Waco Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Tuesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wacotrib.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Waco
