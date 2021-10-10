Oct. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Waco

Tonight's weather conditions in Waco: Thunderstorms in the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 62F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Looking ahead, the Waco area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Monday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wacotrib.com for local news and weather.