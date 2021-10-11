Tonight's weather conditions in Waco: Mostly clear skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 65F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, Waco folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 73 degrees tomorrow. Tuesday, there is a 34% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions are expected this Tuesday, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wacotrib.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Oct. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Waco
