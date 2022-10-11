Oct. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Waco

This evening's outlook for Waco: Clear. Low 67F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, the Waco area can expect a hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 98. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 62 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wacotrib.com.