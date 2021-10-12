Tonight's weather conditions in Waco: Cloudy skies early followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms later during the night. Low 74F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Wednesday, Waco folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees tomorrow. Wednesday, there is a 50% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Wednesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wacotrib.com for more weather updates.
Oct. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Waco
