This evening in Waco: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Potential for flooding rains. Low around 70F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Thursday, Waco folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 84 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 62% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wacotrib.com.
Oct. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Waco
