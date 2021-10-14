Tonight's weather conditions in Waco: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 70F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Waco area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 50 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Breezy conditions are expected this Friday, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 20 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wacotrib.com for more weather updates.
Oct. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Waco
