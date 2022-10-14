Oct. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Waco

This evening's outlook for Waco: A few clouds. Low 66F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, the Waco area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 94, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index Saturday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wacotrib.com.