This evening's outlook for Waco: A few clouds overnight. Low 51F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Saturday, it will be a warm day in Waco. It looks to reach a mild 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 46 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wacotrib.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Oct. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Waco
