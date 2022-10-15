Oct. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Waco

Waco's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low around 70F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Waco Sunday. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. Tomorrow's forecast brings 45% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. There is a fairly high UV index expected Sunday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wacotrib.com.