Oct. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Waco

This evening in Waco: Mostly clear skies. Low 47F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Tuesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Waco area. It should reach a pleasant 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wacotrib.com for more weather updates.