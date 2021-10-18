Oct. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Waco

Tonight's weather conditions in Waco: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low near 55F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, Waco folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index Tuesday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wacotrib.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.