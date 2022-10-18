 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oct. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Waco

This evening in Waco: A mostly clear sky. Low 39F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Waco will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 70 degrees. 50 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wacotrib.com for more weather updates.

