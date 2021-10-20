Waco's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Waco area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. 63 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index Thursday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wacotrib.com for local news and weather.
Oct. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Waco
