Oct. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Waco

Waco's evening forecast: Mostly clear. Low 67F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Waco area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 88 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 71 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wacotrib.com for more weather updates.

