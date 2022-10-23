This evening in Waco: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 72F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Waco folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 77 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 53 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Monday. Forecasting models show a 97% chance of precipitation. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wacotrib.com for local news and weather.
Oct. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Waco
