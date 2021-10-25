Waco's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low near 70F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, Waco folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. 65 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions are expected this Tuesday, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wacotrib.com for more weather updates.
Oct. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Waco
