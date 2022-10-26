Oct. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Waco

This evening in Waco: A mostly clear sky. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Waco area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 78 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wacotrib.com.