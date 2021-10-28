For the drive home in Waco: Clear. Low 52F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Waco will see warm temperatures this Friday. It looks like it will be a moderate 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 22 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wacotrib.com.
Oct. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Waco
