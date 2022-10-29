 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oct. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Waco

For the drive home in Waco: A few clouds from time to time. Low 52F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Waco community. It should reach a comfortable 74 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wacotrib.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

