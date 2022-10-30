Tonight's weather conditions in Waco: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Monday, it will be a warm day in Waco. It looks to reach a comfortable 77 degrees. 55 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wacotrib.com for more weather updates.
Oct. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Waco
