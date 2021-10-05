Oct. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Waco

Tonight's weather conditions in Waco: Clear skies. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Waco Wednesday. It looks like it will be a warm 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 59 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wacotrib.com for local news and weather.