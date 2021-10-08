Oct. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Waco

For the drive home in Waco: Partly cloudy skies. Low near 65F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Waco Saturday. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 93, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . A 70-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wacotrib.com for local news and weather.