Oct. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Waco

For the drive home in Waco: Mostly clear skies. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Waco Monday. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 91. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 64 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Monday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wacotrib.com.