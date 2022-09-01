Sep. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Waco

This evening's outlook for Waco: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Low 74F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Looking ahead, the Waco area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. 73 degrees is tomorrow's low. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 56% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense Friday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wacotrib.com for local news and weather.