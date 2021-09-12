This evening's outlook for Waco: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Waco Monday. It looks like it will be a balmy 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 72 degrees tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Monday's outlook shows a 52% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wacotrib.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Waco
