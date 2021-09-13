This evening in Waco: Considerable cloudiness. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 71F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Waco area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 81 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Tuesday, there is a 57% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wacotrib.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Waco
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Waco. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 93. Today has the makings of a perfect day…
Waco folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 95. Today has the makings of …
Waco folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. 71 degrees is today's low. Scattered showers are in …
Yes, it's still summer. But just for fun, here's a look back at what winter was like the year you were born.
This evening's outlook for Waco: Clear skies. Low around 65F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures …
Waco folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 97. Today has the makings of …
This evening in Waco: Clear skies. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, Waco folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatu…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 96. Today has the makings of a perfect day to …
Waco folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 95…