Sep. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Waco

This evening in Waco: Considerable cloudiness. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 71F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Waco area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 81 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Tuesday, there is a 57% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wacotrib.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.