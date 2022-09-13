 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sep. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Waco

Tonight's weather conditions in Waco: A mostly clear sky. Low 67F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Waco area can expect a hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 93. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 64 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wacotrib.com for more weather updates.

