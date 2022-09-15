Waco's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low around 70F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Waco area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 92, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 73 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wacotrib.com.
Sep. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Waco
